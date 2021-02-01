Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo joins Nice on loan

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has joined Ligue 1 side Nice on loan until the end of the season.

The French U20 joined the Catalan superpower from Toulouse in January 2019, but he failed to make an impact at the Camp Nou, with just four La Liga appearances.

He joined Bundesliga club Schalke 04 on loan for the second half of last season, but the German side opted against activating his €25m purchase clause.

He subsequently joined Portuguese giants Benfica on loan in October, until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with a reduced €20m purchase clause included in the deal.

However, as per an official club statement, Barcelona have chosen to terminate his agreement at the Estadio da Luz in favour of a return to France.

The move includes a slashed purchase option of €8.5m which comes into play at the end of the season, with €7.5m in variables should he complete a permanent move to Adrian Ursea’s side.