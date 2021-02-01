Atletico Madrid make final decision on arrival of new signing

The January transfer window is set to draw to a close on Monday and while it has been a quiet month of activity for La Liga clubs, one key decision has been made by Atletico Madrid.

The club have agreed a deal to sign the highly-rated forward Marcos Paulo from Fluminense – who has impressed in the Brazilian top-flight alongside starring for Portugal up to Under-19 level.

Read more: Atletico Madrid win race to sign Brazil-based star

A report in Marca outlines how the player has agreed a five-year deal with Atleti but his parent club were putting pressure on Los Rojiblancos to fast-forward the deal to this window.

That is because Fluminense are keen for a fee for the player – who is out of contract this summer – and do not want to lose him on a free, but Atleti are not willing to fast-track the move ahead of that timeframe.

Whilst Paulo has 14 goals for Fluminense, he is not an all-out striker and is primarily a player who likes to drop deep, show for the ball and cover lots of ground from a position predominantly on the left.

Despite his immediate family being Brazilian, the player has represented Portugal up until Under-19 level due to his grandfather, so already has a European passport and would not take up a non-EU spot in Atleti’s squad.

Images via Marca