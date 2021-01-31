Watch: Luis Suarez’ stunning free-kick puts Atletico Madrid in the lead at Cadiz

Atletico Madrid travelled south to Andalusia to face Cadiz on Sunday in a La Liga clash that carried a whole lot of weight.

Real Madrid losing to Levante yesterday meant that Los Colchoneros had the opportunity to go ten points clear of their nearest challengers with a victory.

A win would put them eleven clear of third-placed Sevilla and 13 clear of Barcelona, although the Catalans do have a chance to rise to second when they face Athletic Bilbao this evening.

Diego Simeone has maintained that his charges are taking things game-by-game, but even he would be daring to dream if they could open up such breathing space heading into February.

They started well. Luis Suarez has been flying since the moment he rocked up in Madrid after being coarsely discarded by Barcelona, and he scored his 13th goal of the season in the 28th minute to put himself top of the Pichichi race and Atletico in front.