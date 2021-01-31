WATCH: Jordi Alba hands Athletic Club vital leveller against Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao have been handed a shock way back into their La Liga clash with Barcelona via a bizarre own goal from Jordi Alba.

La Blaugrana dominated the first half at the Camp Nou, with captain Lionel Messi netting his 650th club career via a superb free kick.

However, the Catalan side have shot themselves in the foot at the start of the second half, as Spanish international Alba poked past Marc Ter Stegen.

Raul Garcia’s burst of pace took him clear of Oscar Mingueza’s tackle on the left hand side but his cross into Oscar De Marcos was clumsily bundled into the net by the retreating Alba.

Athletic Club are level thanks to a Jordi Alba own goal! 😮 They've been formidable since Marcelino took charge, and now they're right back in this one against Barca 👀 pic.twitter.com/tL5Z5XygzD — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 31, 2021

Marcelino’s side slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Ronald Koeman’s side in La Liga action earlier this month, however the Basque side got their revenge with a fantastic win in the Spanish Supercopa final less than two weeks later.

Image via Getty Images