WATCH: Antoine Griezmann puts Barcelona back in front against Athletic Club

Barcelona have edged themselves back in front in their La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao thanks to a crucial goal from Antoine Griezmann.

La Blaugrana are aiming to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid, with a win against the Basque side, but Ronald Koeman’s side have found it tough going at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi put the hosts in front on 21 minutes, with his 650th club goal, as the Argentinian international swerved home a superb free kick.

Marcelino’s visitors improved after the break and they were handed a shock route back into the game as Jordi Alba fumbled home an own goal.

But Koeman’s in form side have responded strongly in the closing stages with French international Griezmann re-establishing their lead in Catalonia.

Antoine Griezmann puts Barca back in front! 🔵🔴 Brilliant move and a finish to match 👏 pic.twitter.com/WlkvAyg409 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 31, 2021

Oscar Mingueza showed pace and purpose to break in behind the visiting defence and his square ball was calmly tapped home by the former Los Rojiblancos star.

