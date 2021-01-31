Valencia secure loan move for Benfica star Ferro

Valencia have completed their second loan move of the January transfer window with the arrival of Ferro from Sporting Lisbon.

Los Che have been reportedly tracking the former Portuguese U21 international since the end of 2020, as Javi Gracia looks to boost his defensive options for the second half of the campaign.

Valencia have now released an official statement confirming the arrival of the 23-year old centre back on a short term deal until the end of the 2020/21 season.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Ferro ✍️ Bem-vindo! #BenvingutFerro — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) January 31, 2021

Ferro’s move is the second last minute loan deal completed by Gracia’s side in the last 24 hours, with Italian international Patrick Cutrone also joining on a six month loan from Premier League club Wolves.

Striker Ruben Sobrino has also left the club on loan until the end of the season, with the former Alaves attacker joining La Liga rivals Cadiz on a loan to buy deal.

Image via Valencia CF on Twitter