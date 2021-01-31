Spanish football morning headlines: Messi’s lucrative contract revealed, Marcelino confident in his players and Manchester United interested in Ramos

Spanish football morning headlines for 31 January

The breakdown of Lionel Messi’s lucrative Barcelona contract

Published on Sunday morning in El Mundo and carried by Mundo Deportivo, the fine details of Lionel Messi‘s lucrative contract with Barcelona have come to light.

The entire contract, including variables, amounts to a grand total of €555,237,619. According to the report, 92% of the variables stipulated in the contract have already been fulfilled, meaning that the total salary Messi has earned is €511,540,545.

Marcelino claims his Athletic Bilbao “can compete with and beat anyone”

Athletic Bilbao face Barcelona this afternoon. The Basques arrive with five victories on the bounce, winning the Supercopa de Espana at the expense of Barcelona as well as qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey alongside them.

“The ambition of the footballers is what has led us to this,” Marcelino said pre-game in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Those responsible are the footballers themselves, who’ve shown that they can compete with and beat anyone.”

Sergio Ramos linked with shock Manchester United switch

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could be in line for a shock summer move to Premier League side Manchester United.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, United have signalled their interest in making a free transfer offer, alongside Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain.

