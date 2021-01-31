Spanish football evening headlines: Messi preparing legal action, Suarez brace sends Atletico ten clear and Williams enjoying life under Marcelino

Spanish football evening headlines for January 31

Lionel Messi preparing to take legal action against El Mundo over contract leak

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is preparing to take legal action against the newspaper El Mundo according to RAC1. They this Sunday morning leaked details of the Argentine’s lucrative contract with the Catalan club.

The entire contract, including variables, amounts to a grand total of €555,237,619. According to the report, 92% of the variables stipulated in the contract have already been fulfilled, meaning that the total salary Messi has earned is €511,540,545.

Luis Suarez brace at Cadiz sends Atletico Madrid ten points clear

Atletico Madrid travelled south to Andalusia to face Cadiz on Sunday at the Ramon de Carranza in a La Liga clash that carried a whole lot of weight.

Real Madrid losing to Levante yesterday meant that Los Colchoneros had the opportunity to go ten points clear of their nearest challengers with a victory, and they didn’t disappoint. A Luis Suarez brace was pivotal in securing a 4-2 victory.

Inaki Williams: “We’re on the crest of the wave and we have to keep surfing it”

Athletic Bilbao are the team of the moment and Inaki Williams isn’t far from being the man of the moment. Marcelino arrived in the Basque Country at the beginning of 2021 and has galvanised his charges, injecting an undeniable thrust of forward momentum.

“We are in a very good dynamic,” Williams told Marca. “We’re on the crest of the wave and we have to keep surfing it. It’s a nice game to show that we can be the best.”

