Lionel Messi nets 650th Barcelona goal against Athletic Club

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reached another club milestone with his 650th La Blaugrana goal against Athletic Bilbao.

The Argentinian international netted a spectacular free kick to put Ronald Koeman’s side 1-0 in front at the break, in their vital La Liga clash with the Basque giants.

The strike has added another notch to Messi’s incredible record at the Camp Nou, with the 33-year old now reaching 650 club goals in 755 games in all competitions, as per Opta Jose.

650 – Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored his 650th goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions (456 in @LaLigaEN), 49 of them have been direct free-kick goals (38 in league). Celestial. pic.twitter.com/1lJTNCQJSp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 31, 2021

Messi is now up to 456 La Liga goals in 503 league games with an incredible record of 49 successful free kicks, 38 of them coming in league action.

Messi is now up to 12 league goals for 2020/21, level with Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri and two goals behind former teammate Luis Suarez.

Atletico Madrid striker Suarez is the current front runner to secure the Pichichi Trophy at the end of the campaign after a impressive start to life in the Spanish capital.

