La Liga News

Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone close to joining Valencia

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Patrick Cutrone is on the verge of joining Valencia on loan according to a report in Sky Sport Italia carried by Football Italia.

The Italian returned to Wolves after an unsuccessful stint in Serie A with Fiorentina, but looks set to be on the move again.

Patrick Cutrone

Cutrone had been linked with a return to Italy with Parma, but instead has chosen La Liga and Los Che. Born in Como, the 23 year-old spent time with Parediense before joining Milan at nine.

Patrick Cutrone

He made his debut at the San Siro a decade later, spending two years in the first team before moving to England with Wolves in 2019. Cutrone has failed to make the grade in the Black Country, however, and is now on course for his second loan.

Cutrone has represented Italy at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, as well as making an appearance for the senior national side. Wolves are enjoying a less-than-stellar start to the Premier League season and currently sit 13th.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Patrick Cutrone Valencia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.