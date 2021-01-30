Watch: Eder Militao sees red nine minutes into Real Madrid’s clash with Levante

Real Madrid welcomed Levante to Valdebebas for their La Liga clash on Saturday afternoon with no margin for error.

Los Blancos started the day seven points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and three ahead of third-placed Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane’s men had to win the game to cut the distance ahead of them and maintain the breathing space behind.

Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier and ten-man Alcoyano, following on from an exit from the Supercopa de Espana at the semi-final stage against Athletic Bilbao.

3 – Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 has provided three assists in his last two games for @realmadriden in all competitions, as many as he’d registered in his previous 42 combined (3). Laser. pic.twitter.com/eDC6eQdYsz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 30, 2021

As well as being off the pace domestically, they’ve been unconvincing in Europe, and are preparing to face a resurgent Atalanta in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Levante, on the other hand, started the day in 13th in the knowledge that victory over their illustrious hosts could carry them as high as ninth, above Athletic.

Madrid didn’t start well. Eder Militao, starting at centre-back ahead of the injured Sergio Ramos, saw a straight red after just nine minutes to leave the field with his team reduced to ten men.