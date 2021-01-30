Victor Font: Ronald Koeman wants Eric Garcia deal completed in this window

Prospective Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has revealed Ronald Koeman wants to secure a deal for Manchester City’s Eric Garcia in the next 48 hours.

La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move to bring their former La Masia academy star back to Catalonia in 2021, after the Spanish international confirmed he has no intention of extending his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Koeman has indicated he does want to complete a deal for the 20-year old but confirmed the ongoing financial crisis at the club could force a move back until the summer.

However, Font has claimed the club’s technical secretariat and Koeman would prefer a transfer to be wrapped up before the transfer window closes on February 1.

“Koeman’s words demonstrate the lack of depth is an issue,” he told an interview with Marca.

“One way of understanding him is that as far as possible, he wants to urgently incorporate Eric García now to strengthen the core of the team.”

City boss Pep Guardiola has consistently stated his desire to retain Garcia until the end of the campaign in order to keep his centre back options fully covered.

However, with the return to form of England international John Stones, alongside Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, the Premier League side could be tempted to sell to avoid losing Garcia for free.