Valencia secure vital La Liga win against Elche

Valencia have ended a three game winless run in La Liga action with a vital 1-0 victory at home to neighbours Elche.

Javi Gracia’s side have struggled in the opening weeks of 2021 but Daniel Wass’ first half goal secured a crucial three points at the Estadio Mestalla.

Los Che were on top from the start against Jorge Almiron’s side with Wass denied an early goal by Diego Gonzalez’s goal line clearance.

However, the Danish international was not to be frustrated as he powerfully headed home Jose Gaya’s cross on 22 minutes.

Garcia’s side should have doubled their advantage before the break but midfielder Carlos Soler was denied from the penalty spot.

Soler then missed two gilt edged chances to make it 2-0 after the break with the Spanish international unable to increase the hosts advantage beyond a single goal.

Valencia head to Athletic Bilbao in their next league game next weekend with Elche hosting Villarreal.

