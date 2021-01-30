Sergi Roberto in line to return to Barcelona first team ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

Sergi Roberto is in line for a return to the Barcelona first team ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao according to a report in Diario Sport.

He’s not been given the official all-clear just yet, but Barcelona trained as normally on Saturday with Roberto involved completely, following on from the Catalan training with the group on Friday as well.

A seasoned and influential member of the first team, Roberto’s return comes at a welcome time for Ronald Koeman who’s unable to count on the injured Sergino Dest. Oscar Mingueza, a centre-back by trade, has been filling in at right-back in his stead.

Youngsters including Konrad del la Fuente, Ilaix Moriba and Arnau Tenas all trained with the first team as well as Roberto on Saturday, hinting that they could be in line for more first-team minutes this season after the former two featured in the blaugrana’s defeat of UE Cornella in the Copa del Rey.