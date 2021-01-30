Ousmane Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona but isn’t short of suitors

The future of Ousmane Dembele will be one of the first things that Barcelona‘s new president will have to deal with come the elections scheduled for 7 March according to Diario Sport.

The French winger has a year-and-a-half left on his contract and the club has to either force a renewal or put him on the market in the summer as they cannot countenance him leaving on a free transfer in 2022.

Dembele is comfortable at Barcelona and has already committed his desire to renew with the Catalans as long as his ideal conditions are met. He feels important under Ronald Koeman and believes he can continue to grow at Camp Nou.

Reports in Germany claim that Dembele is wanted by Manchester United this summer alongside Jadon Sancho, but they see Dembele as more obtainable due to his contractual situation.

United came close to securing a loan deal with a purchase option included for the Frenchman last summer, only for Barcelona to change their mind late in the negotiations and demand Dembele renew his deal for one more year before leaving.

Juventus and Chelsea are also attentive to Dembele, both interested in putting an attractive offer on the table to convince Dembele to delay his exit and run down his contract.