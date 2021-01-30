Diego Simeone on Covid-19: “We have to be prepared [for it] and look for solutions”

Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players remain isolated at their respective homes, complying with the recommendations and protocol of the Spanish health authorities and La Liga. Atletico’s medical team are in close contact with them.

They’re not the first at Atletico to test positive. Renan Lodi, Diego Costa, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Vrsaljko, Angel Correa, Santiago Arias, Ivo Grbic and Jose Maria Gimenez as well as coach Diego Simeone have all gone through the same thing.

Despite this bad luck, Los Rojiblancos are flying this season. They currently sit top of La Liga, seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and ten clear of Barcelona.

“We’ve been saying this since the season began, we’re going to have to live with it,” Simeone said in comments carried by Marca before Atletico’s clash with Cadiz on Sunday afternoon. “We have to be prepared [for it] and look for solutions.”

“They were in a good moment, with characteristics that are very good for the team, but there are teammates who are well and they will have a chance.”

Despite Madrid’s defeat by Levante on Saturday, creating the chance for Atletico to open up a ten point gap between themselves and their city rivals, Simeone was refusing to get carried away and insisted focus was on Cadiz.

“We know of the difficulties we’ll have in Cadiz,” he said. “They’re a rival that’s strong in defence and will take advantage of any counter as well as the aerial game. We have to take the game to where we think we can dominate.”