Celta Vigo skipper Iago Aspas returns from injury lay off

Celta Vigo have received a timely boost ahead of their weekend La Liga clash with Granada with skipper Iago Aspas in line to return to action.

The Spanish international has been sidelined for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in their 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid at the start of 2021.

The Galicians have missed Aspas’ leadership and goal scoring power in recent weeks, with two defeats and a draw in league action during his absence.

However, as per reports from Marca, the former Liverpool forward will return to Eduardo Coudet’s starting line up at the Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes.

Aspas’ form will be crucial in deciding where Celta end up at the end of the campaign, with his nine goals in 2020/21 already double that of his teammates.

The 33-year old has finished as Celta’s top scorer in the last five consecutive seasons with a total of 98 La Liga goals in 182 appearances since his 2015 return from Anfield.