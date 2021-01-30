Atletico Madrid pair Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso miss Cadiz clash

Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso will miss their La Liga trip to Cadiz after testing positive for Covid-19.

Both players have entered into self isolation following the test results with Diego Simeone confirming they have missed training ahead of the trip to Andalucia.

England international Kieran Trippier is also absent from Simeone’s squad due to his FIFA suspension from all footballing activities.

Hermoso has played a key role for Atletico so far this season with 15 starts from 18 La Liga games filling in across the Los Rojiblancos back line.

Felipe Monteiro is likely to fill in for the former Espanyol defender against Cadiz as Simeone looks to extend Atletico’s lead at the top of the La Liga table, as per reports from Marca.

Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga defeat against Levante means Atletico can open up a ten point lead over their arch rivals with a win the Nuevo Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V CADIZ

Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Monteiro; Vrsaljko, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Lemar; Felix, Suarez