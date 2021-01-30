Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso test positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for Covid-19 according to Mundo Deportivo.

Both players couldn’t train on Friday due to inconclusive results and their positive results were confirmed in a second PCR test on Saturday. Neither Carrasco nor Hermoso will be available to Diego Simeone for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Cadiz.

Both players remain isolated at their respective homes, complying with the recommendations and protocol of the Spanish health authorities and La Liga. Atletico’s medical team are in close contact with them.

They’re not the first players of Atletico to test positive. Renan Lodi, Diego Costa, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Vrsaljko, Angel Correa, Santiago Arias, Ivo Grbic and Jose Maria Gimenez as well as Simeone have all gone through the same thing.

Despite this bad luck, Los Rojiblancos are flying this season. They currently sit top of La Liga, seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and ten clear of third-placed Barcelona.