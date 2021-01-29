Valencia forward set to Cadiz loan switch

Valencia forward Ruben Sobrino is set to complete a loan move to La Liga rivals Cadiz before the winter transfer window closes on February 1.

The 28-year old striker has struggled to break into Javi Gracia’s squad plans so far this season with just five substitute in league action in 2020/21 alongside a handful of Copa del Rey run outs.

The former Alaves star is rumoured to open to the move, as he looks to reignite his career, with Cadiz boss Alvaro Cervera keen get a move completed as he aims to bring in an attacking option for the second half of the season, according to reports from Marca.

The Andalucian side have impressed on their return to the Spanish top-flight but they have consistently struggled for a regular goal scoring option in recent months.

Former Spanish international Alvaro Negredo is their current top scorer so far in 2020/21 with the veteran forward netting four La Liga goals in 17 appearances.

