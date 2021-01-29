Spanish football headlines: Real Madrid injury crisis, Pochettino drops Sergio Ramos hint and Barcelona meeting for Eric Garcia move

Spanish football morning headlines from 29 January.

Madrid endure injury crisis

Real Madrid news this morning is dominated by an injury crisis which Marca explains has left them with just 14 senior outfield players.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Nacho Fernandez and Rodrygo Goes are all out, while the loan exits of Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic has left the squad down to the bare bones ahead of their clash against Levante.

Poch drops Ramos hint

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has given a wide-ranging interview to Marca in which he discussed the future of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Pochettino said of Ramos: “Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession of always winning. PSG are one of the greats in the world.”

Key day in Garcia pursuit

Barcelona news is focused on the pursuit of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia with El Mundo Deportivo reporting how a key meeting is scheduled for this evening at the club.

Presidential candidates Victor Font, Joan Laporta and Toni Freixa will be in attendance in a meeting hosted by interim president Carlos Tusquets, with transfer chief Ramon Planes also present.