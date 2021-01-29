Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid torn on wage cuts, Manchester United winger set for Spain switch and Barcelona star returns after two months out

Spanish football evening headlines for 29 January.

Madrid dressing room opposes wage cut

Real Madrid news sees a report from Deportes Cuatro that the players at the club have rejected the proposal of a wage cut, although are willing to continue the negotiation process.

The dressing room is said to oppose the plans from the club – who are looking to make cut-backs – which would see their salary reduced from between 10 and 25 percent.

Pellestri set for Alaves

It has been a slow January transfer window but Facundo Pellistri is set to join La Liga strugglers Alaves on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign say Goal.com.

The Uruguayan is highly rated at Old Trafford but has yet to debut for the first-team and is now on his way to the Basque Country on a temporary move.

Injury boost for Barcelona

Ahead of their first game at the Camp Nou this season, Barcelona news has received a boost with Sergi Roberto set to return for selection for the first time in two months.

The versatile player is set to be in the matchday squad to face Athletic Bilbao this weekend report Marca, having sat out over nine weeks of action with a muscular injury.