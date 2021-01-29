Real Madrid players reject club’s planned wage cut

The past several days has been dominated by alarming Barcelona news of the club’s precarious financial position and rising club debt.

Read more: Barcelona players have not received agreed wages from January as club financial crisis deepens

However, there has also been concerning financial results lingering in Real Madrid news as outlined by Diario Sport, with the club recording a gross total debt figure of €901m with the net debt at a figure of €355m.

A report in Deportes Cuatro now claim that the dressing room at Real Madrid has rejected the club’s proposal of a wage cut to ease their financial position, although they are still open to continued negotiations with the club.

The players accepted a pay cut last year early in the pandemic to avoid the club using an ERTE for their employees – meaning non-playing staff retained their full wages – while the squad also accepted foregoing their agreed bonuses for winning the Spanish Supercopa and La Liga last season.

However, reports now say that the club are attempting to implement wage cuts between 10 and 25 percent and this is something that the dressing room continue to fight against.