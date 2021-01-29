Real Madrid have just 14 fit senior outfield players for Levante game

The focus of Real Madrid news on Friday is on the club’s match against Levante this weekend but the side are facing an injury crisis.

As detailed by Marca, the squad are currently eight players down on when they started the season due to a series of fitness issues to compound the loan exits of Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard this month.

None of Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Nacho Fernandez or Rodrygo Goes are available for selection for the clash in La Liga.

Due to the focus on defensive absentees, it is said that the back four will consist of Alvaro Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao – set to play his third successive game for the first time in his Madrid career – and Ferland Mendy.

Four youth-team players: Arribas (winger), Blanco (midfielder), Chust (central defender) and Santos (right back) will be included in the first-team matchday squad, adds the report.