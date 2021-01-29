Real Madrid continuing to play hardball in Sergio Ramos contract negotiations

The soap opera surrounding Sergio Ramos‘ contractual negotiations with Real Madrid has a new page in the script according to a report in Diario AS.

Josep Pedrerol, speaking in El Chiringuito de Jugones, has revealed that at Real Madrid the assumption is that Ramos will leave the club on 30 June when his contract expires.

Los Blancos reportedly told their long-serving captain that if he drops his salary by 10% he’ll get a two-year extension. If not, one year. The ball is now in Ramos’ court. Pedrerol added that the departure of Luke Jovic and Martin Odegaard should have made up the 10%, but Madrid won’t budge.

Ramos has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who’ve newly appointed Mauricio Pochettino as coach.

Their ambition is to win the Champions League, and they view the acquisition of Ramos and soon-to-be free agent Lionel Messi as the ideal way of underlining their credentials.