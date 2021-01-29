Real Madrid confirmed squad v Levante: Three youth team players in midst of injury crisis

Three youth team players have been included in the matchday squad for Real Madrid for their match against Levante this weekend.

None of Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Nacho Fernandez or Rodrygo Goes are available for selection due to injuries, while the loan exits of Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard have left just 14 outfield first-team squad players available.

Three youth team players: Sergio Arribas (winger), Antonio Blanco (midfielder) and Victor Chust (central defender) are all included in the matchday squad in order to bolster the ranks from the absentees, which have dominated recent Real Madrid news.

The back four is set to consist of Alvaro Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao – set to play his third successive game for the first time in his Madrid career – and Ferland Mendy.

There are fewer injury problems in the attacking ranks with Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio andVinicius Junior among those competing for starting slots for the game.