Real Madrid coach Bettoni: “No one can doubt Sergio Ramos”

Club captain Sergio Ramos has been at the centre of Real Madrid news this week once again.

The talismanic central defender is at the forefront of the news cycle as he is currently unavailable once again through injury while his contract at the club expires on 30 June, with no update on a potential renewal.

Ramos is still carrying a knee injury that forced him to miss the recent games against Alcoyano and Alaves after worsening the injury in the Spanish Supercopa loss to Athletic Bilbao and is out of the weekend’s clash against Levante.

This game will see David Bettoni once again take charge of Los Blancos as Zinedine Zidane remains sidelined with Covid-19, but he has come out and spoken of his undying support of Ramos and belief in his future.

Bettoni told Friday’s pre-match press conference, in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “I see Sergio every day, I am not worried about his renewal. Nothing worries us. I can’t say anything else. He is in the process of recovering from injury. Every week he will be better, now we are lucky to have only one game per week.

“I see the Sergio that I have known for five years. He is always ahead when something happens, he is a great professional and no one can doubt Sergio Ramos. I see Sergio as being normal, I do not see him differently.”