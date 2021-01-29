Miralem Pjanic: The midfielder frozen out of Barcelona’s team

He was one of the major arrivals at Barcelona last summer but despite switching Juventus for the Camp Nou, Miralem Pjanic has failed to properly establish himself at the club.

The Bosnian international has sat out each of the club’s two victories in the past week – over Elche and Rayo Vallecano – despite being fit and available for selection, as per Marca.

Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur Melo were among the exits in Barcelona news last summer, meaning that he was expected to play a significant role in the starting line-up but that has not quite played out.

Pjanic has participated in 21 of the 29 games to date but that is unrepresentative of his playing time – just 1,042 minutes on the pitch in a team that already has 2,610; which equates to the Bosnian being on the pitch for 39 percent of the side’s season, despite not having injury issues.

The technical midfielder has not scored a goal or provided an assist since joining the club – and even missed a penalty in the recent Copa del Rey victory over Cornella.

There is plenty of time for Pjanic to transform his fortunes, but the situation is not going swimmingly so far.