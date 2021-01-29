Manchester United winger set for Alaves loan switch

They are mired in the relegation zone in La Liga but Alaves are set to complete the loan signing of a Manchester United winger for the remainder of the campaign.

Facundo Pellistri is set to join the Basque club on a loan deal until the end of the season with an agreement closed between the clubs according to multiple reports, led by Goal.com.

Atención! @FPellistri07 saldrá cedido al @Alaves hasta fin de temporada.

El @ManUtd quiere que el juvenil pueda mostrarse y tener minutos de cara a la @premierleague 2021/22.

Pellistri viajará domingo o lunes a España para enrolarse a su nuevo equipo. pic.twitter.com/nrUO44gHNa — Alen Banewur Rubin (@banewur) January 29, 2021

Pellistri joined the Red Devils in a reported €9.9m deal from Uruguayan club Penarol this summer but he is yet to make his senior debut at the club.

The Uruguayan is now set to make a loan exit to Alaves – who have lost four games in a row in the league and won just once in the last nine, a run of games in which they have netted just seven goals, leading them to bolster their attacking firepower.

The right winger has made eight appearances for United’s Under-23 side and despite regularly training with the first-team squad, he has yet to make his first outing under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United’s willingness for the player to be loaned out coincides with the arrival of winger Amad Diallo from Atalanta.