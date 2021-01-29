Luka Jovic on Real Madrid exit: “I am not taking any more Spanish classes”

Striker Luka Jovic has truly refound his form since leaving Real Madrid on a loan deal earlier this month to re-join former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serbian striker has already found the net three times for his new club despite being on the pitch for just 76 minutes – a stark contrast to his spell in the Spanish capital, when he netted just twice in 32 appearances for the club.

Jovic netted 27 goals in the 2018/19 campaign for the Bundesliga club – helping to fire them into the last four of the Europa League – but his failure to replicate that form in Madrid proved problematic.

He will return to Los Blancos this summer but his long-term future remains unclear and his latest comments suggest that he may seek a permanent exit, in a story which could develop in Real Madrid news.

The Serb told reporters in a press conference on Friday, as per ABC: “I am very happy to have returned. I am very comfortable and you can see that on the field of play. I scored two goals throughout my time at Real Madrid and now there are already three here. The city, the club and especially the team are made for me.

“In Madrid there was a lot of bad luck. The injuries impacted me and I struggled to adapt.

“It was fortunate to have been able to train alongside the best players in the world. I have gained an experience and I consider myself a better player now than before (joining Madrid). Despite not having been able to have regular games on the pitch, I take a lot of positive things from Madrid.

“It is never easy in a team like Real Madrid, where the style is different and the pressure is always very high. That is why it was best to take the step of leaving to return here.

“I don’t want to look to the future. I am focused on Eintracht and on being able to get back to 100 percent to play the 90 minutes. I do not have to prove anything to anyone. I know I am a good player and whoever sees me will appreciate that.

“My Spanish? I am not taking any more Spanish classes. I started to learn the language in Madrid, but now I am no longer learning it.”