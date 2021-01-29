Liverpool leading the race to sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid news has and will be dominated by the future of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe according to Diario AS.

The Frenchman’s contract is due to end in 2022, and Madrid have long been touted as ready to pursue him this summer.

Los Blancos’ pursuit of him, however, is far from an easy one. That’s not just because of the financial expense, but also due to the tough competition that must first be fought off.

Liverpool are one of the fiercest rivals in this battle, and according to Canal+ France they actually are leading the race at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Frenchman and Liverpool are keen to make him the leader of their project. In their favour is Fabinho, who played with Mbappe at Monaco when the striker was in his nascent development.

Mbappe, for his part, has made it clear that he’s planning on taking his time in making a decision. Madrid are keeping a close eye on proceedings.