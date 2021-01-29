Leaked document reveals Barcelona plans for their defence – report

A leaked document from the sports department at Barcelona has revealed the club’s plans for the centre of their defence, according to reports.

Diario AS reports that TV3 have the document in their possession, which is said to be signed by the club’s transfer chief Ramon Planes.

This piece of Barcelona news claims that the club should make a push to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia as he would boost the options for Ronald Koeman in the position.

Doubts are cast over the suitability of both Samuel Umtiti – on account of his injury record, which has derailed his development in recent seasons – and Oscar Mingueza, who the document writes has promise to be used in matches of medium importance but is not ready yet for key games.

With Gerard Pique out with a long-term injury, that leaves only Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo in the position, hence the desire to sign Garcia – who is out of contract in summer at City – in this transfer window.