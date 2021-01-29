Julen Lopetegui: Bryan Gil “can be a reference for Sevilla in the future”

Sevilla face Eibar tomorrow afternoon at Ipurua in La Liga. The Basque side are a tough opponent for the Andalusians at the best of times, but especially when they have two Sevilla players on loan at the club in Alejandro Pozo and Bryan Gil.

The latter, particularly, is drawing headlines. The winger is quick, technical and tenacious in equal measure, playing football with a bite rare for a position as traditionally mercurial as wide-left.

Gil has helped Eibar to a solid start to the campaign, currently sitting 15th in the league table. Sevilla, by contrast, started slowly but have really found their frequency post-Christmas, and are currently placed fourth, just a point behind Barcelona and four behind Real Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla’s coach, has been speaking about his club’s loanees and their development in comments carried by Marca. “They are two players who are playing a lot, leaving Sevilla to defend Eibar,” he said.

“They’ve made important growth and they’re going to be a part of the future of Sevilla. Bryan, specifically, can be a reference for Sevilla in the future. They’re having a very good season.

Sevilla will go into the game as favourites. They’ve won all four of their last four games, scoring nine and conceding one. Eibar are winless in their last four, and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier Navalcarnero.