Jean-Clair Todibo close to joining Nice on loan from Barcelona

Barcelona and Nice are edging closer and closer to agreeing a loan deal for Jean-Clair Todibo according to ESPN and carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Todibo has barely featured at Benfica this season having joined the Lisbon club for what was supposed to be a two-year loan deal in the summer. The deal being thrashed out with Nice would include a purchase option of between €8m and €10m.

Despite not being of use to either Barcelona or Benfica, there’s been a clamour for the French centre-back’s services. Saint-Etienne, Milan, Napoli, Parma, Lazio and Benevento all registered an interest in him when he became available.

Todibo signed for Barcelona in January 2019 from Toulouse but has been unable to force his way into the blaugrana defence. He was loaned to Germany with Schalke last January with a purchase option included in the deal only for the German club to decide against activating it.