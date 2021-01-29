Isco facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid

Uncertainty seems to be the name of the game regarding Isco‘s short-term future at Real Madrid according to Diario AS. He has just a week to find a club should he intend on moving on this January transfer window, but he’s not agitating for a move.

Martin Odegaard moving on has made Isco securing a departure more complicated. Aside from the starting three of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, only himself and Fede Valverde are senior central midfielders at the club.

Isco was actually the first player to be exposed in his desire to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but Odegaard and Luka Jovic have managed to secure favourable assignments in the meantime. One of the reasons for this is that Madrid want to sell as opposed to loan Isco, and his asking price, €40m, is steep.

Isco wants to assert himself in the second half of the season to prove he’s worthy of a place in the Spanish squad for the forthcoming European Championships, and at 28 should be hitting his prime.

He has a contract with Los Blancos until 2022, but it’s unlikely he’ll see out that deal. Sevilla are his most likely destination, but it’s unknown when the move will happen. The Andalusian arrived at Madrid back in 2013 and has played 321 matches for the club, scoring 51 goals. But for now, he’s in limbo.