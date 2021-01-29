Double Covid-19 scare at Atletico Madrid following tests

There has been a double Covid-19 scare at Atletico Madrid ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash against Cadiz.

Both Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso returned inconclusive test results following the latest round of Covid-19 testing at the club, and now must return negative tests before being allowed to be involved in either training or matchday squads.

As outlined by a report in Marca, both players were forced to sit out training sessions following the news and have subsequently undertaken fresh tests as they race to be available for selection this weekend.

They are two important players for Diego Simeone’s side and would indisputably be starters for the game – both have enjoyed a resurgence in form this season, both coming from the peripheries of the squad to being increasingly influential.

Both players joined the club last season – defender Hermoso arriving from Espanyol while Carrasco returned from Chinese club Dalian Yifang.