Copa del Rey quarter final draw: Barcelona face Granada trip

The quarter final draw for the Copa del Rey took place on Friday morning after the Round of 16 was completed earlier this week.

Barcelona news sees the club take on Granada – last season’s beaten semi-finalists – after eliminating Rayo Vallecano and Cornella in previous rounds.

Real Betis will host last season’s finalists Athletic Bilbao in Seville while Levante will host Villarreal in another all Primera tie.

The remain quarter final tie sees as an Andalusian derby as Sevilla – one of the favourites for the competition – travel east to face Almeria – high-fliers in the Segunda, who have already eliminated two top-flight opponents.

With Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both eliminated in earlier rounds, this is one of the most open Copa draws in years with all sides remaining now sensing they can lift the trophy.

The games will be played between Tuesday 2 February and Thursday 4 February – with dates and times to be confirmed imminently – while the semi-finals will be played over two legs, to be staged on 9-10 February and 2-3 March.

Copa del Rey quarter final draw:

Granada v Barcelona

Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao

Levante v Villarreal

Almeria v Sevilla