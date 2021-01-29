Barcelona star set to return after two months out injured

Today’s Barcelona news is focused on the match preparation for their La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

It also looks likely that Ronald Koeman’s side are now set to receive a major fitness boost with the news that Sergi Roberto is set to return to the first-team squad, as per a report in Marca.

The player suffered a tear in the rectum of his right leg during the defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano back in November, and he has not been involved in over two months of action.

He was initially replaced in the starting line-up by Sergino Dest and subsequently has seen Oscar Mingueza shift to right-back.

Sergi Roberto has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes at the Camp Nou and has been a long-term fixture of the first-team squad.