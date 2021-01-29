Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club new date confirmed by La Liga

Atletico Madrid’s postponed La Liga home game against Athletic Bilbao has been rescheduled for March 10.

The Basque side’s trip to Madrid was thrown into chaos earlier this month after their plane was unable to land at Madrid’s Barajas Airport was unable to land due to heavy snow.

The January 9 clash was subsequently called off, as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across Spain.

However, an official La Liga statement, as reported via Marca, has now confirmed the rearranged date of the fixture, with a 7pm (8pm UK time) kick off at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The game will finally bring Diego Simeone’s side level on games played with their title rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Los Rojiblancos currently holding a game in hand advantage.

Simeone’s in form team are currently leading the way in La Liga, with an seven point lead at the top of the table ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid.