Ansu Fati close to making Barcelona return but can’t be rushed

Slowly but surely, Ansu Fati is making his comeback to Barcelona. Each day that passes is a day nearer, at least according to a report in Diario Sport.

Fati is making progress in his recovery but still has work to do to return. He doesn’t want to rush back and take a risk. His priority is to recover to 100% fitness and then return to help the team, anything other would endanger the career of a player who’s still just 18 years old.

Fati last played on 7 November, tearing the meniscus in his left knee. The timing was unfortunate because he had just established himself as a real threat in Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona, assuming responsibility by scoring five and assisting four in his opening ten games.

The teenager was given four months leave upon the initial injury, but that’s just an estimate. Each player is different and each day of the recovery is different, as are the opinions of the medical staff treating him. Some see it possible for him to return against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, others not.

The plan for Fati is for him to begin working on the grass at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper in the coming weeks, individually at first and then a gradual reincorporation into group training. PSG is five weeks away, so it could be cutting it fine.

But the key for Barcelona is to not rush him back. At 18, such injuries can have a career-long impact if not treated properly. It’s imperative Fati recovers his fitness and his touch of the ball before he even considers pulling back on the blaugrana and going into battle, no matter how important the Champions League.