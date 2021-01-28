West Brom to complete loan signing of Celta Vigo midfielder

English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion will complete the signing of Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

That is according to a report from Faro de Vigo – the major media outlet in the Galician city – which claims that a purchase option will not be included in the deal.

The 26-year-old will move to the Hawthorns for the rest of the current season in an attempt to help the club steer clear of the relegation zone and maintain their top-flight status.

The central midfielder is in his third season in Spanish football and has played 72 games for the club but he has been limited to just three league starts this campaign as he has fallen out of favour.

Capped 29 times by the Turkish national team, the holding midfielder joined Celta in a €6m deal from Trabzonspor in 2018.