The Real Madrid star who has been given his last chance at the club

This week’s Real Madrid news has been dominated by the exit of Martin Odegaard – who has joined Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season – but that may open the door to another Los Blancos playmaker.

As outlined by a report in Marca, Odegaard’s exit is combined with a fresh injury blow for midfielder Fede Valverde and that may provide the conditions for Isco to be given one final chance at the club.

The report outlines how Isco – who has been at Real Madrid since 2013 – had asked the club for a January exit to allow him greater playing time, but there is an acceptance now on both sides that the situation has changed.

Odegaard has now gone and Valverde is injured, and whilst there is an untouchable midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro – there is a lack of fit and available squad alternatives.

Isco has started just three matches in the league this year and played just 13 minutes in the Champions League – but is now hopeful of more opportunities.

Valverde, 22, made 30 starts across all competitions last season but has started just 12 matches to date this campaign and none at all in the league since Christmas in a campaign disrupted by injuries.

This could pave the way for one final chance for Isco in the Spanish capital.