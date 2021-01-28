Spanish football morning headlines: Basque Copa final to be played without fans, Tusquets hits out at Laporta, De Jong on goalscoring run

Spanish football morning headlines from 28 January

Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to be played without supporters

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao tried hard to make it happen, but the 2020 Copa del Rey final will be played without supporters at La Cartuja this 4 April according to Marca.

Both sides renounced a European place to delay the game and give their fans the chance to attend the final. The decision isn’t final yet, but there’s said to be no chance of seeing the public in the stands for the clash between two historic Basque rivals.

Carles Tusquets hits out at Joan Laporta as Barcelona presidential race heats up

There’s still a month to go until the Barcelona presidential elections and, according to Diario AS, things are beginning to heat up just a little bit.

Chairman of the managing committee currently in charge of the club, Carles Tusquets, has this week sent a harsh message to the favourite for the presidency, Joan Laporta, about the pressure he’s applying regarding the signing of Eric Garcia.

Frenkie de Jong: “I don’t know how many I’m going to score”

Barcelona beat Segunda side Rayo Vallecano 2-1 last night at Vallecas to progress to the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.

“I don’t know how many I’m going to score,” Frenkie de Jong, the matchwinner, said post-match as carried by Marca. “I’m getting into the box a little more now and that’s why I can score more.

