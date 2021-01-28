Sergio Ramos misses Real Madrid training again; major doubt for Levante clash

There was unwelcome news for Real Madrid on Thursday as captain Sergio Ramos once again was forced to sit out club training due to a fitness issue, report Marca.

The talismanic central defender is still carrying a knee injury that forced him to miss the recent games against Alcoyano and Alaves.

He sustained the injury ahead of the Spanish Supercopa defeat against Athletic Club Bilbao and he left the stadium limping and with his knee in a bandage, while his absence has been at the forefront of Real Madrid news since.

Ramos is now set to miss out the weekend’s clash against Levante as Eder Militao is once again expected to partner Raphael Varane in the heart of Madrid’s defence.

That will mean that Militao will have started three successive matches for Los Blancos – his longest run in the starting XI since joining the club in the summer of 2019.

Despite making 18 appearances this campaign, Ramos has had a season disrupted by injuries.