Real Madrid injury crisis: Only 16 fit players to face Levante

The attention of Real Madrid news is turning to this weekend’s clash against Levante but the squad have an injury crisis and just 16 first-team squad players are available.

The details are outlined by El Mundo Deportivo who highlight how captain Sergio Ramos is unofficially ruled out of the game, meaning Eder Militao is once again expected to partner Raphael Varane in the heart of Madrid’s defence.

There are two further absentees with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez also said to be unavailable, while Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes are both long-term absentees for Los Blancos.

Furthermore, defender Nacho Fernandez remains unavailable with Covid-19 and boss Zinedine Zidane will not be involved in the game for the same reason.

As Madrid have loaned out both Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard this month, that leaves just 16 recognised first-team squad members available for selection for a squad who are down to the bare bones.