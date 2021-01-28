Real Madrid closely monitoring 15 year-old Argentine wonderkid

Real Madrid have been keen to recruit young in recent times and the Argentine market is always going to be one of interest to them given the quantity and quality of its talent.

Los Blancos have been keeping a close eye on one player in particular since Santiago Solari recommended him according to Diario AS, Gonzalo Sosa of Racing Club.

Solari’s brother, David, recommended that he take a look at the Argentine youngster, and Madrid’s scouting department found him to be an interesting talent. Solari is now coaching Club America in Mexico, but the club have continued to monitor his progress.

Nicknamed ‘The Talented’, Sosa is just 15, not turning 16 until 5 March. He’s attracted attention due to his quality, passing ability and ability to be cold-blooded when under pressure in the final third, a rare trait for someone so young.

Solari was apparently shocked when he saw Sosa, declaring him the perfect Real Madrid player. Los Blancos will reportedly have to fight off interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to secure his signature.