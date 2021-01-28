Mauricio Pochettino: “Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession of always winning”

Both Barcelona news and Real Madrid news has been dominated by Paris Saint-Germain in recent months. Both of the Spanish giants have key players out of contract in the summer, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, and both have uncertain futures.

PSG have been heavily linked with both, keen to integrate further star quality to bolster their bid for the Champions League title. Messi is unhappy with the direction of Barcelona’s sporting project, while Ramos is finding it difficult to agree favourable financial terms with Madrid.

On top of these protracted sagas, Barcelona are currently gearing up to face PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the French champions an altogether different prospect now that Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge. He spoke recently in an exclusive interview with Marca about how he’s found his first month in charge of a team that boasts talents like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

“It’s not like that,” Pochettino said when asked whether he’d turned down Madrid and Barcelona in the past. “There was a lot of talk. We greatly respect the teams that have been interested in our staff. It was not like that and and of course we’ve had contact with other clubs, but it was from PSG that we received the offer with the most affection. This is the ideal project.

“Whatever I say will be misunderstood, and I love what I have [here at PSG],” Pochettino said when asked whether he’d like to see Messi join the Parisian club. “Great footballers fit into any league and any team.

“PSG’s strategy has been the same for years, like when we signed Ronaldinho,” Pochettino said when asked about the possibility of signing Ramos. “We see the market opportunities and bring in those who can improve on what we have. We’ll see in the coming months. Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession of always winning. PSG are one of the greats in the world.”