Karim Benzema wants to be Real Madrid’s main free-kick taker

Earlier this week Karim Benzema posted a Tweet which showed him scoring a spectacular free-kick for Olympique Lyonnais.

As outlined by Marca, this appears to be more than just a coincidence and it is a big indicator that the striker believes he should be the main set-piece taker at Real Madrid.

Lyonnais ce soir vous pouvez rendre fiers et heureux toute une ville on est tous derrière vous ! Et Tino continues de réaliser tes rêves ! 💪🏼#ASSEOL #TeamOL #Derby pic.twitter.com/W1UZA6tAwX — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) January 24, 2021

It has been highlighted that since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in the summer of 2018, Madrid have taken 51 free-kicks as direct shots at goal and just three have been scored – Sergio Ramos, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale’s strikes were the only to find the net.

Benzema has taken just one of them and Real Madrid news may now see a change of the main set-piece taker, especially with Ramos enduring fitness issues recently.

Benzema does not take free-kicks and neither does he take penalties – he did score all five he took last season, but Ramos took all seven when he was on the pitch – which make him being the fourth top scorer in the Champions League history all the more remarkable.