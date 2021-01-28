Jean-Clair Todibo with plenty of options as Benfica exit draws near

Jean-Clair Todibo‘s future doesn’t seem to lie at either Barcelona or Benfica.

The French centre-back, 21, is on loan at the latter from the former, but doesn’t seem to be wanted by either according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Benfica are open to him calling time on what was supposed to have been a two-year loan this winter transfer window.

Nice are the current frontrunner, but they’re joined by Saint-Etienne, Milan, Napoli, Parma, Lazio and Benvento, who’ve all taken an interest in him. Todibo signed for Barcelona in January 2019 from Toulouse but has been unable to force his way into the blaugrana defence.

He was loaned out to Germany with Schalke last January with a purchase option included in the deal only for the German club to decide against activating it.

He joined Benfica before the start of this season for a two-year loan spell with a purchase option again included, but coach Jorge Jesus is said to not rate him in the slightest. He’s played just twice this season and looks set to be on the move again.