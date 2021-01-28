Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to be played without supporters

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao tried hard to make it happen, but the 2020 Copa del Rey final will be played without supporters at La Cartuja this 4 April according to Marca.

Both sides renounced a European place to delay the game and give their fans the chance to attend the final. The decision isn’t final yet, but there’s said to be no chance of seeing the public in the stands for the clash between two historic Basque rivals.

The Covid-19 situation means that the leaders of Spanish football can’t countenance the return of supporters to football stadiums throughout the country, and prudence means they can’t make an exception for the final in Seville.

The 2021 final, scheduled for 17 April, will suffer the same fate, although at the moment no decision has been announced. This season’s Copa hasn’t reached the quarter-final stage.

La Real currently sit sixth in La Liga, faltering after a lightning start. Athletic are six points behind their rivals with a game in hand, on an excellent run since the appointment of Marcelino. They recently won the Supercopa de Espana.